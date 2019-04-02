Glacier collapse sends tourists fleeing as waves crash towards Icelandic shore

A group of tourists had to flee a shore after a glacier collapsed, sending huge waves crashing towards them.

Visitors escaped to higher ground when part of the Jökulsárlón, a glacial lagoon in southeast Iceland, dropped into the sea.

The huge ice chunks sent large waves sweeping towards where the tourists had been watching.

Mountain guide Stephan Mantler, who captured the phenomenon on camera said: “This was an extraordinarily large calving and much closer to the shore than usual, which is why it was such a close call.”

Luckily, no one was injured.