Greens ‘uncomfortable’ with private firms profiting from justice system

Private companies should not be allowed to profit from the criminal justice system, according to the Scottish Greens. John Finnie MSP will put forward an amendment to prevent any firm other than public bodies or charities from getting contracts in courts, prisons and the monitoring of criminals.

John Finnie says expansion of electronic monitoring would put more personal information in the hands of a commercial operator Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

It comes as Holyrood’s Justice Committee begins the second stage of considering the Management of Offenders Bill. Mr Finnie said: “Like many, Scottish Greens are extremely uncomfortable with profit being associated with any aspect of our criminal justice system. “The expansion of electronic monitoring supports proposed by this legislation sees the introduction of new technologies, such as GPS which will improve the effectiveness of electronic monitoring, for example through the use of exclusion or inclusion zones. “However, it places even more personal information in the hands of the present operator, a commercial company.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.