- ITV Report
-
Harry and Meghan join Instagram as couple split from William and Kate
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have joined Instagram, setting up their own account on the social media platform.
The Sussexes first post, shared on Tuesday afternoon, quickly attracted attention.
153,000 people followed the account in the first hour of its launch.
More than 30,000 accounts liked their initial post within half an hour of it going online.
The post features the couple in several images, meeting with members of the public and engaging in projects.
The launch of the account follows an increasing trend by Harry and Meghan to split away from William and Kate, ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship says.
It was earlier announced by the Queen that the couple will get their own court inside the Royal Family as they split from Harry's older brother and his wife, the launch of the social media account being a step toward this.
Next steps will see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex move to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor before their baby arrives.
The division means Harry and Meghan's team will no longer have to report to his brother William's team which removes one of the tensions that exist between the siblings.