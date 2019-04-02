Harry and Meghan join Instagram as couple split from William and Kate

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have joined Instagram, setting up their own account on the social media platform.

The Sussexes first post, shared on Tuesday afternoon, quickly attracted attention.

153,000 people followed the account in the first hour of its launch.

More than 30,000 accounts liked their initial post within half an hour of it going online.

The post features the couple in several images, meeting with members of the public and engaging in projects.