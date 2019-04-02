- ITV Report
-
Ian the fox cub rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in wall
Meet Ian, the adorable fox cub, rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in a cavity wall at a market.
Fire crews in Kensington, west London, were called to Queensway Market in Bayswater after reports that the animal was trapped and unable to free itself.
They released the animal, who they named Ian after a retiring colleague, by sawing a hole in the wall, then left him nearby in a box with some water after the RSPCA advised the cub’s mother would likely come looking for him.
London Fire Brigade manager Scott Magdalani said: “The baby fox had somehow become trapped in the wall cavity of a ground floor shop. We used a saw to cut a hole in the wall and released him safely.
“I went back after work and saw that the box had gone. I rang an emergency vet to see if anyone had taken Ian into them.
“They said no and it was most likely that the mother had come back for him just as the RSPCA had said.”
The fox was said to be distressed by the experience but otherwise unharmed.
It later emerged that Ian had been taken in by a local animal rescue charity, Mama Cat Trust, after a concerned member of the public saw him in the box and raised the alarm.
The LFB said it was still hopeful the cub would be reunited with its mother very soon.