Ian the fox cub rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in wall

Ian, the fox cub, rescued by firefighters in London. Credit: London Fire Brigade

Meet Ian, the adorable fox cub, rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in a cavity wall at a market. Fire crews in Kensington, west London, were called to Queensway Market in Bayswater after reports that the animal was trapped and unable to free itself.

The fox cub rescued by firefighters was left with water to await the return of his mum. Credit: London Fire Brigade

They released the animal, who they named Ian after a retiring colleague, by sawing a hole in the wall, then left him nearby in a box with some water after the RSPCA advised the cub’s mother would likely come looking for him. London Fire Brigade manager Scott Magdalani said: “The baby fox had somehow become trapped in the wall cavity of a ground floor shop. We used a saw to cut a hole in the wall and released him safely. “I went back after work and saw that the box had gone. I rang an emergency vet to see if anyone had taken Ian into them.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.