James Corden: 'Fat' actors aren't given romantic roles in films

James Corden has claimed "fat" actors are not given leading roles in romantic films and television programmes.

Speaking on David Tennant's podcast, the Late Late show host said "chubby" actors were typecast as funny friends rather than given starring romantic roles.

He told the former Doctor Who star if an alien were to come to Earth, it would think larger people "never really fall in love" from the way they are represented in TV and films.

Corden said: "You never have sex, certainly no-one ever really finds you attractive.

"You'll be good friends with people who are attractive and you'll often be a great sense of comfort to them, and that's really how it feels.