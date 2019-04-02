Fifth victim knifed in 'random attacks' stabbing spree

Police activity near the scene of where a man has suffered life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Enfield, north London. Credit: PA

A man has been stabbed by an attacker matching the description of a knifeman who injured four people in one night. The victim, aged in his 30s, was left with life-threatening injuries when he was stabbed in Aberdeen Road, Enfield, north London at about 5am on Tuesday. Police have said the latest incident has “not yet been formally linked” to a series of knife attacks in the area, but the culprit in all five is a tall, skinny black man wearing a hooded top. A man in his 30s was arrested around lunchtime on Tuesday in connection with the attack. Two men who were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm remain in custody, and investigators have until later on Tuesday to interview them.

Detective Superintendent Luke Marks said: “I am aware that events from the weekend have caused a huge amount of worry and concern among the community, and that this incident will cause further alarm. “While at this stage the incident has not yet been formally linked, the location and manner of this attack will be of concern to the public. “Our advice continues that that public to remain vigilant, and to contact police regarding anyone acting suspiciously. “You will see additional uniformed patrols in the Edmonton area; if you have any concerns, please speak with my officers immediately.” It's been reported that local schools have banned children from leaving the grounds during their break time as a safety measure.

Police activity near the scene of the latest stabbing incident. Credit: Henry Vaughan/PA

The latest stabbing follows attacks on four people in the Edmonton area over the weekend, that left two critically hurt and one with potentially life-changing injuries. Police believe that a single male suspect who may have mental health issues is behind the attacks, and there is nothing to suggest they are terror-related. The suspect is described as a skinny black man, approximately 6ft 3in tall, who was wearing dark clothes. At the weekend, a 45-year-old woman was the first victim when she was stabbed once in her back at about 7pm on Saturday in Aberdeen Road, and left in a critical condition. Then at 12.15am on Sunday, police were called to Park Avenue where a 52-year-old man had also been injured with a knife. He has since been discharged from hospital.

Police officers on Aberdeen Road, north London where a fifth person was attacked. Credit: Henry Vaughan/PA

The third attack was on a 23-year-old man just before 4am near Seven Sisters Tube station. He is in a critical but stable condition. The final attack occurred at about 9.40am on Sunday in Brettenham Road where officers found a 29-year-old man with a stab injury to the back. His injuries are life-changing. Residents told of their fear following the latest stabbing. Kelvin Ojo, 36, said: "It's scary now, this is not normal. They can't find this person, it's just one guy. "It's been peaceful for a while until all this drama started coming up. Now I'm starting thinking about moving from this area, I'm not liking it. "It could happen to anyone - my friends, my family, it could happen to me. It's really scary."

Police officers in north London at the scene of one of the weekend attacks. Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA