Neo-Nazi who plotted MP murder will not face retrial over National Action membership

Jack Renshaw admitted plotting to murder a Labour MP. Credit: GMP/PA

A neo-Nazi who plotted the murder of Labour MP Rosie Cooper will not face a retrial for membership of the banned group National Action. Jack Renshaw, 23, bought a 19in (48cm) Gladius knife to kill the West Lancashire MP and a female police officer against whom he had a grudge, the Old Bailey heard. The plan was scuppered by whistle-blower Robbie Mullen, who was at a meeting in a pub when Renshaw announced that he was going to kill Ms Cooper.

Watch: Labour MP Rosie Cooper says she was to be murdered "to send a message to the state"

It came just a year after Labour MP Jo Cox was stabbed and shot by a fellow far-right extremist, Thomas Mair. Renshaw, from Skelmersdale, Lancashire, had admitted making preparations to kill his local MP in 2017 and making a threat to kill police officer Victoria Henderson who was investigating him. But he denied membership of banned extreme right-wing group National Action, along with Andrew Clarke, 34, and Michal Trubini, 36, from Warrington.

Labour MP Jo Cox was killed a year earlier by a far-right extremist. Credit: AP

A jury deliberated for more than 48 hours but was unable to reach verdicts on any of the defendants on which at least 10 of them were agreed following a retrial. Mrs Justice McGowan discharged the jury after being told there was no prospect of the jury reaching any verdicts if given more time. Prosecutor Duncan Atkinson QC told the court that after careful consideration a decision had been made not to seek a third retrial

Renshaw revealed his plot to kill an MP at a Warrington pub. Credit: Greater Manchester Police/PA

It can be reported today that Renshaw is a convicted paedophile who was jailed last June for 16 months after he groomed two underage boys online. Jurors at Preston Crown Court found him guilty of four counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity. He also received a three-year prison sentence two months earlier when he was found guilty of stirring up racial hatred after he called for the genocide of Jewish people. The Old Bailey heard how convicted National Action leader Christopher Lythgoe, 32, of Warrington, and his right-hand man Matthew Hankinson, 24, from Merseyside, were present when Renshaw outlined his plans. Convicted National Action members Darren Fletcher, 28, Adam Thomas, 22, and his partner Claudia Patatas, 39, also met Renshaw in Liverpool earlier that day.

Convicted National Action members Adam Thomas and his partner Claudia Patatas. Credit: West Midlands Police/PA

National Action is the first extreme right-wing group to be proscribed by the Government since the Second World War. At its height, it had a membership of up to 100 mainly young white men, drawn from universities. Dressed in black skull masks, they would gather for flash demonstrations, waving banners and making Nazi salutes. In December 2016, it was banned by the then home secretary Amber Rudd over its support for the murder of Batley and Spen MP Ms Cox. Lythgoe reacted to the news by telling members that they would “just shed one skin for another”. The North West contingent continued to meet in pubs and train together at a new mixed martial arts gym in Warrington, it was alleged. Meanwhile, disillusioned Mr Mullen, 25, began leaking information about National Action to campaign group Hope Not Hate. By July 2017, Renshaw was on police bail for making hate speeches, for which he was later convicted. He decided on “suicide by cop” rather than face a seven-year stretch in prison. He bought a large machete to take revenge on a female investigating officer and kill his local MP.

Jack Renshaw plotted to kill his local MP. Credit: Grreater Manchester Police/PA