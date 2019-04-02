New £50 note ‘should feature someone from minority background’, MP claims

A new £50 note should recognise the contribution made by Britain's diverse communities by featuring a person from a black, Asian or minority-ethnic background, an MP has told the House of Commons.

Helen Grant, the Conservative Member for Maidstone and The Weald, has urged MPs to pass the bill amid fears a disproportionate number of “historic white men” have appeared on banknotes.

Statistics show 14% of the UK's population are from non-white backgrounds, prompting calls the nation's currency should better reflect its diversity.

All but three people featured on British banknotes have been men.

A person from a minority background has not featured on legal tender in the British Isles since the Roman Empire, when Emperor Septimius Severus, who was of north African origin, appeared on coins.