- ITV Report
Parents may have to register children educated at home on new Government database
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Stacey Foster
A new register which would collate the names of children taught at home has been criticised by parents who don't send their children to traditional education establishments.
The Government has been prompted to introduce a register of children outside the boundaries of convention education following a sharp increase in the number of parents choosing to teach at home.
In England, 60,000 children are currently educated at home, an increase of more than 40,000 since 2013/14.
The Government says the measures will help protect children, but parents say the state's intervention is unwanted and unnecessary.
Tammie Griffiths, a parent from Skegness, has taught her daughter at home for her entire education. She claims schools are not able to provide to the needs of her daughter.
Speaking to ITV News, she said: "We don't need any interference. We're known to our doctors, our dentists, our opticians. Essentially we are registered on the NHS, so people know where we are and can find us quite easily. So I don't see the need for a register. "
In response, the education secretary, Damian Hinds, told ITV News: "We need to make sure all children are getting a suitable education.
"Many children have a great home education with very dedicated parents who often have given up a great deal to make that happen. But there are also other children for whom that is not true."
He went on to add the Government wishes to ensure statutory regulators, like Ofsted, are able to ensure children are being properly educated.
For many parents that's a cause of frustration, one they wish the Government would rub off its chalkboard of improvements.