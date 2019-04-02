Police investigating after 'pro-Brexit' sabotage attempt on railway tracks

Police are investigating after two "malicious" devices were placed on railway tracks in a "pro-Brexit" sabotage attempt.

British Transport Police confirmed the devices were found near Yaxley in Cambridgeshire on March 21 and Netherfield in Nottinghamshire on March 27.

It is believed the devices were found by Network Rail members of staff and "intended to cause disruption" to train services. Officers believe the sabotage attempts "relate to Britain's exit from the European Union".

British Transport Police confirmed the devices contained "literature relating to Brexit," prompting the link to pro-Leave campaigners.