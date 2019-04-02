- ITV Report
-
Theresa May hopes to break Brexit 'logjam' with extension to talks and sit down with Jeremy Corbyn
Prime Minister Theresa May has said the UK needs an extension to Brexit talks and has offered to sit down with the leader of the opposition party in order to break what she described as the "logjam" in Westminster.
Speaking in 10 Downing Street after a marathon session of Cabinet lasting over seven hours, Mrs May said that any further delay to Brexit should be "as short as possible".
She said a bill to pave the way for departure would have to be in place by May 22 to ensure the UK did not have to take part in European Parliament elections.
Setting out her plan for talks with Mr Corbyn, Mrs May said: "The ideal outcome of this process would be to agree an approach on a future relationship that delivers on the result of the referendum, that both the leader of the Opposition and I could put to the House for approval and which I could then take to next week's European Council.
"However, if we cannot agree on the single unified approach, then we would instead agree a number of options for the future relationship that we could put to the House in a series of votes to determine which course to pursue.
"Crucially, the Government stands ready to abide by the decision of the House, but to make this process work, the opposition would need to agree to this too...
"This is a decisive moment in the story of these islands and it will require national unity to deliver the national interest."
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon questioned Theresa May's plan after the speech, tweeting: "This does seem very much like PM kicking the can and, yet again, delaying making any decision that could break her Cabinet."
Mrs May's statement came after warnings from EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier that a no-deal departure on the deadline of April 12 was becoming "day after day more likely".
Mr Barnier warned that exit without a deal would not put an end to wrangles over the Irish border or the UK's financial liabilities, telling MEPs they would restart as soon as the UK approached Brussels for a trade agreement.
Also on Tuesday, a group of cross-party MPs is publishing a bill to extend the Brexit deadline beyond April 12 and prevent a no-deal departure.
The bill is being tabled by Labour's Yvette Cooper, with the backing of senior MPs including Sir Oliver Letwin, Hilary Benn, Dame Caroline Spelman, Jack Dromey, Dominic Grieve and Norman Lamb.
The MPs aim to pass the bill through the Commons on Wednesday.
Also on Tuesday, the French President has said the EU cannot be held hostage to the UK political crisis.
Irish Premier Leo Varadkar travelled to Paris to meet with Emmanuel Macron, where he thanked France for its ongoing solidarity with Ireland in the difficult Brexit period.
"I'm fully aware of the tremendous difficulties such a situation would bring about for Ireland," said French President Emmanuel Macron.
"We will never abandon Ireland or the Irish people, no matter what happens, because this solidarity is the very purpose of the European project."
"Our priority shall be the good functioning of the EU and the single market. The EU cannot sustainably be the hostage to the solution to a political crisis in the UK."
Mr Macron said that credible justifications for an Article 50 extension for the UK could include an election, second referendum or alternative proposals for the future relationship, such as a customs union.
The EU would be "open" to such proposals, but it was for London to put them forward, he said.