Theresa May hopes to break Brexit 'logjam' with extension to talks and sit down with Jeremy Corbyn

Prime Minister Theresa May has said the UK needs an extension to Brexit talks and has offered to sit down with the leader of the opposition party in order to break what she described as the "logjam" in Westminster.

Speaking in 10 Downing Street after a marathon session of Cabinet lasting over seven hours, Mrs May said that any further delay to Brexit should be "as short as possible".

She said a bill to pave the way for departure would have to be in place by May 22 to ensure the UK did not have to take part in European Parliament elections.

Setting out her plan for talks with Mr Corbyn, Mrs May said: "The ideal outcome of this process would be to agree an approach on a future relationship that delivers on the result of the referendum, that both the leader of the Opposition and I could put to the House for approval and which I could then take to next week's European Council.

"However, if we cannot agree on the single unified approach, then we would instead agree a number of options for the future relationship that we could put to the House in a series of votes to determine which course to pursue.

"Crucially, the Government stands ready to abide by the decision of the House, but to make this process work, the opposition would need to agree to this too...

"This is a decisive moment in the story of these islands and it will require national unity to deliver the national interest."

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon questioned Theresa May's plan after the speech, tweeting: "This does seem very much like PM kicking the can and, yet again, delaying making any decision that could break her Cabinet."