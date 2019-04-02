Thousands of NHS breast cancer patients eligible for new drug combination

Thousands of breast cancer patients could benefit from a new drug combination on the NHS, health officials have said.

The use of the medication -abemaciclib and fulvestrant – has been shown to slow disease progression and delay the need for chemotherapy.

New draft guidance recommends that the treatment is made available within the Cancer Drugs Fund for some women in England with an advanced form of the disease.

It could be an option for up to 4,800 women who have already had endocrine treatment for hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer which has spread to other parts of the body, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) said.

Evidence from trials suggests the drug combination extends the time before a patient’s disease progresses by an average of 7.1 months compared to using fulvestrant alone, charity Breast Cancer Now said.