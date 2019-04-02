Tory MP says he has lost four inches from waistline because of Brexit stress

A Tory MP said he has lost four inches from his waistline because of the stress of Brexit.

Huw Merriman, who represents Bexhill and Battle and is the parliamentary private secretary to Philip Hammond, also cited “abuse” from his constituents as one of the causes of the weight loss.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live: “I’ve lost a lot of weight. I’ve gone from over a 34 to almost under a 30 now, and that’s purely down to what’s going on.”

Mr Merriman, who backed a confirmatory referendum on the Prime Minister’s Brexit deal in indicative votes on Monday night, said: “Today I’m getting a heck of a lot of abuse because of the way I voted yesterday, even though I tried to explain the way I voted.