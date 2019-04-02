UK weather: April showers ahead as a band of rain clears slowly eastwards

A wet and cloudy start for much of England as a band of rain clears slowly eastwards.

An early maximum temperature for most will then see temperatures fall as a cold and showery air mass follows behind the rain band bringing sunny spells and occasionally heavy showers across most of the UK by the afternoon.

Showers may be thundery with hail or give sleet or snow over high ground, especially in western and northwestern parts. Highs of 10 Celsius (50 F).