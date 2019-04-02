UK Weather Forecast: A colder day for all, with rain clearing to sunshine and showers

Rain clearing southeast England this afternoon. Elsewhere sunshine and showers, the showers heavy with hail, thunder and snow on the hills. Tonight, the showers will tend to clear inland, but will continue around coasts. These showers will still be heavy and some wintry with snow settling on hills. A sharp frost will develop under clear skies. Later in the night, more persistent rain with hill snow and coastal gales will push into Eastern Scotland. Tomorrow this rain and hill snow will move west across the rest of Scotland, Northern England, Northern Ireland and Wales. Elsewhere sunny spells and April showers.