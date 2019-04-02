UK Weather Forecast: Further downpours tomorrow with hail, thunder and hill snow

Today's showers will tend to clear inland, but will continue around our coasts tonight. These showers will still be heavy, some wintry with snow settling on hills. A sharp frost will develop under clear skies. Later in the night, more persistent rain with hill snow and coastal gales will push into Eastern Scotland. Tomorrow this rain and hill snow will move west across the rest of Scotland and into parts of Northern England, Northern Ireland and Wales. Elsewhere sunny spells and April showers.