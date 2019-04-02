Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

What the papers say – April 2

What the papers say – April 2 Photo: PA

The fastening of the Commons deadlock over Brexit leads most of Tuesday’s papers.

Sir Mick Jagger also features on several fronts after it emerged he is to undergo heart surgery.

The Daily Mail says the Brexit crisis has deepened after MPs rejected a series of alternative options to the Prime Minister’s withdrawal plan.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Four options, including a customs union with Brussels and revoking Article 50, were blocked in chaotic scenes in Parliament, the Daily Mirror reports.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

A number of protesters interrupted proceedings when they stripped in the public gallery, an image of which is on the front of the Metro.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Meanwhile, the customs union option was rejected by just three votes, while a Norway-style option lost 21 votes, with a number of Labour MPs defying the whip, The Guardian says.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Financial Times says both forms of a “softer” Brexit would be seen as a betrayal by Eurosceptic MPs.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Theresa May is now set to use the threat of a long delay to Brexit or a general election in an effort to get MPs to back her deal, the Daily Telegraph says.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Times says MPs’ rejection of the alternatives has given the advantage back to Downing Street.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The PM is having crisis talks with Cabinet on Tuesday, the Daily Express reports.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mrs May has pleaded for ministers to remain united amid threats of resignations, the i says.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

In other news, The Sun leads with Sir Mick’s surgery.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.