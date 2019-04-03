Age discrimination linked to poorer health in England

Age discrimination is rife in England, with a quarter of over-50s taking part in a survey claiming they had been unfairly treated in stores, restaurants and hospitals.

Ageism also appeared to be linked to poorer health among those it affected, according to a new study.

Reported victims of age discrimination were more likely to suffer health problems, or develop them over time.

The findings are from the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing, which surveyed more than 7,500 people over the age of 50 and followed their progress for six years.

Participants were asked to respond to statements such as “you are treated with less respect or courtesy”, “you receive poorer service than other people in restaurants and stores”, and “you receive poorer service or treatment than other people from doctors or hospitals”.

They were also questioned about their experiences of being thought “not clever” or being threatened or harassed.