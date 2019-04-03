Arrest of reporters sends chilling message, journalist claims

The decision to arrest two Belfast reporters should send a chilling message to investigative journalists, it has been claimed. Trevor Birney and Barry McCaffrey were arrested last August by officers from Durham Constabulary over the alleged theft of confidential material from the offices of the Police Ombudsman, Dr Michael Maguire. The material relates to a police investigation into the murder of six men in Loughinisland.

Patsy O’Hare, Barney Green, Adrian Rogan, (bottom row left to right) Eamon Byrne, Daniel McCreanor and Malcom Jenkinson, who were killed in the tiny Heights Bar in Loughinisland, Co Down by UVF gunmen Credit: PA

A 2016 report from the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland found that there had been collusion between the Royal Ulster Constabulary and the Ulster Volunteer Force killers. The 2017 film, No Stone Unturned – directed by Oscar-winning film-maker Alex Gibney – explored the unsolved killings and police investigation in detail, and named one of the alleged killers. Speaking at Amnesty’s Media Awards ceremony in London on Wednesday, Mr Birney is expected to warn that the decision to arrest him and Mr McCaffrey was a “deliberate decision designed to protect state secrets and send a chilling message to investigative journalists”.

Journalists Barry McCaffrey (right) and Trevor Birney (second left) with their solicitors Niall Murphy (left) and John Finucane arrive at Musgrave police station in Belfast Credit: Brian Lawless/PA wire