Banksy Port Talbot artwork to feature in town’s new museum

A Banksy artwork painted on the side of a steelworker’s garage will be shown at a new international street art museum later this year.

The Season’s Greetings stencil, which shows a child dressed for snow playing in the falling ash and smoke from a skip fire, will remain in Port Talbot where it will join other Banksy pieces on display.

Art dealer John Brandler, 63, had promised to keep the artwork on display for locals following his purchase of the piece for a “six-figure sum” from Ian Lewis, 55, after it appeared on the side of his garage in December.

He has now given permission for it to be relocated to Ty’r Orsaf, a former police station recently developed into a mixed use retail unit in Port Talbot’s town centre, where it will be shown alongside work from graffiti artists around the world.