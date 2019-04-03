British army investigate after soldiers filmed shooting Corbyn photo for target practice emerges

The Ministry of Defence has launched an investigation after British soldiers were filmed shooting a picture of Jeremy Corbyn.

In the 28-second clip, four soldiers thought to be in Kabul, Afghanistan, from the 3rd Ballalion Parachute Regiment use the Labour leader as target practice.

It is thought the video was first posted on Snapchat but has now been widely shared on other social media platforms.

Footage starts with uniformed officers turning their army-issue weapons to the far-end of the shooting range before unloading a number of rounds.

The camera pans around to the photograph of Corbyn, whose face has been pierced by several rounds of ammunition. A caption "happy with that" is emblazoned on the video.

Non-lethal hardened wax substance instead of live rounds of bullets were used to pierce the image.