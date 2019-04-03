- ITV Report
British army investigate after soldiers filmed shooting Corbyn photo for target practice emerges
The Ministry of Defence has launched an investigation after British soldiers were filmed shooting a picture of Jeremy Corbyn.
In the 28-second clip, four soldiers thought to be in Kabul, Afghanistan, from the 3rd Ballalion Parachute Regiment use the Labour leader as target practice.
It is thought the video was first posted on Snapchat but has now been widely shared on other social media platforms.
Footage starts with uniformed officers turning their army-issue weapons to the far-end of the shooting range before unloading a number of rounds.
The camera pans around to the photograph of Corbyn, whose face has been pierced by several rounds of ammunition. A caption "happy with that" is emblazoned on the video.
Non-lethal hardened wax substance instead of live rounds of bullets were used to pierce the image.
ITV News understands the photograph of Corbyn which the soldiers shoot using army-issue weapons was taken in March 2018, meaning the incident would likely have taken place within the last year.
The soldiers appear to have deliberately obscured their "Drop Zone flashings" on their left shoulder which would identify which parachute regiment they are in.
It is unclear from the footage whether the soldiers were under official instructions or whether it was part of an authorised exercise.
An Army spokesperson said: “We are aware of a video circulating on social media, this behaviour is totally unacceptable and falls well below the high standards the Army expects, a full investigation has been launched.”
A Labour Party spokesperson said: “This behaviour is alarming and unacceptable. We have confidence in the MoD to investigate and act on this incident.”