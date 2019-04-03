Brunei introduces death by stoning for homosexual sex

Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah has supported the introduction of the strict anti-LGBT punishments. Credit: AP

Brunei will roll-out full Sharia law today, where people who have gay sex could be punished with death by stoning. The country's leader, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, has supported the strict Islamic teachings and insisted his nation was a "fair and happy place". "I want to see Islamic teachings in this country grow stronger," Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah said, without mentioning the new laws.

What are the new laws and when will they come into force? Today will see a full roll-out of Sharia law across the small south-east Asian country, with crimes such as rape, adultery, robbery and insulting the Prophet Muhammed all punishable by death. Theft could be punishable by the amputation of a hand, while women who receive abortions could be flogged in public. Apostates, or those who abandon Islam, could also face the death penalty. Trying to "persuade, tell or encourage" Muslim children under 18 to follow another religion has also been made a criminal offence. Other less severe punishments include fines or jail sentences for indecent behaviour, failure to attend Friday prayers, and for pregnancies out of wedlock.

Homosexuality was already punishable with 10 years in prison in Brunei. Credit: PA

How will the punishments be introduced? The code was formally published in 2013 but Brunei has been gradually rolling out the strict policies over several years, with the most controversial being introduced last. On Saturday, the Brunei government released a statement on its website saying the new legislation will be introduced. It remains unclear whether the Government will introduce the legislation as although capital punishment has been part of Brunei's legal system for years, the country has not carried out a state execution since 1957. Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah is expected to make a statement today to formally announce the introduction of the laws.

Why are they introducing the laws now? Homosexuality was already outlawed in Brunei and punishable by up to 10 years in prison. But the sultan, who lives in a large golden-domed palace and is one of the richest men in the world, has supported the penal laws since the 1990s. Some analysts claim he is trying to shore-up his Islamic credentials and strengthen his grip on the country, which has been badly hit by recession in recent years. However it appears as if he does have some support for the new legislation.

George and Amal Clooney have spoken out against the new laws. Credit: AP

Who has spoken out against the punishments? The introduction of Sharia punishment has sparked widespread international condemnation. Human rights group Amnesty International has slammed the punishments as “vicious”. German diplomats expressed concern at the introduction of Sharia law penalties and appealed to Brunei’s ambassador to “abide by existing international human rights obligations”, the ministry. US government state spokesman Robert Palladino urged the country to ratify and implement the United Nations Convention Against Torture, which it signed in 2015”. He added: "Brunei’s decision to implement Phases Two and Three of the Sharia Penal Code and associated penalties runs counter to its international human rights obligations, including with respect to torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment." American actor George Clooney, who is married to prominent human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, called recently for a boycott of luxury hotels in Europe and the United States linked to Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah. Talkshow host Ellen DeGeneres also called for a boycott of the hotels on the hotels on her Twitter account, calling for people to "rise up". Musician Elton John has also echoed calls for people to boycott the sultan's hotels.