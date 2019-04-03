Canada PM Trudeau ousts ex-ministers amid SNC-Lavalin scandal

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has ousted Canada’s former attorney general and another ex-minister from the Liberal party caucus amid a scandal that has rocked his government in an election year. Mr Trudeau cited repeated questioning of his leadership as well as the fact that former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould publicised a secretly recorded conversation she had with Michael Wernick, Canada’s top civil servant. Mr Trudeau called that “unconscionable”.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Credit: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP

Mr Trudeau also ousted Jane Philpott, a former Cabinet minister who stepped down from her role after she said she lost confidence in how the government has handled the affair. Both Ms Wilson-Raybould and Ms Philpott had remained as members of Mr Trudeau’s party in Parliament after resigning from Cabinet but kept making remarks that damaged the prime minister and the party. The two were two high-profile women ministers in Mr Trudeau’s Cabinet, half of which are women. Ms Wilson-Raybould was Canada’s first indigenous justice minister. Mr Trudeau and Liberal lawmakers met on Tuesday evening to discuss Ms Wilson-Raybould and Ms Philpott. Ms Wilson-Raybould tweeted that Mr Trudeau had removed her and she will not be a Liberal candidate in the autumn election.

“What I can say is that I hold my head high & that I can look myself in the mirror knowing I did what I was required to do and what needed to be done based on principles & values that must always transcend party,” she tweeted. “I have no regrets. I spoke truth as I will continue to do.” Ms Wilson-Raybould believes she was demoted from her role as attorney general and justice minister to veterans’ affairs minister in January because she did not give in to pressure to enter into a remediation agreement with a Canadian company accused of bribing officials in Libya. That potential solution would avoid a potential criminal conviction that would bar engineering giant SNC-Lavalin from receiving any federal government business for a decade. The company is a major employer with 9,000 employees in Canada and more than 50,000 worldwide. The scandal has led to multiple resignations, including Gerry Butts, Mr Trudeau’s top aide and best friend. And it has damaged the party for eight weeks. In a letter released earlier on Tuesday, Ms Wilson-Raybould pleaded with her colleagues to remain and acknowledged they are enraged but said she was “trying to help protect the Prime Minister and the government from a horrible mess”. “Now I know many of you are angry, hurt, and frustrated. And frankly so am I, and I can only speak for myself. I am angry, hurt, and frustrated because I feel and believe I was upholding the values that we all committed to,” Wilson-Raybould wrote to colleagues earlier Tuesday.

