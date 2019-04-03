Commons report warns of ‘enduring crisis in jails’

Ministers should consider abolishing prison sentences of under a year to help ease the “enduring” safety crisis behind bars, according to a Commons report. Justice Secretary David Gauke is already looking at the possibility of scrapping jail terms of six months or less, with exceptions made for violent and sexual offences. The move is backed in a new report from the Justice Select Committee. It said: “The scale of the prison population crisis is such that it requires a fresh and decisive response.”

The committee suggested the approach could go further, urging the Government to “model” the effects of abolishing sentences of less than 12 months in England and Wales. Plans are already in place to introduce a “presumption” against custodial terms of under a year in Scotland. Mr Gauke signalled a departure from the Tory “prison works” mantra as he revealed his vision for “smart justice” earlier this year. Short custodial terms would be replaced by “robust” community orders under the blueprint. Penal reform campaigners are in favour, but Tory MP Philip Davies labelled the plans “stupid” last month after obtaining figures showing criminals jailed for six months or less have committed more than 50 previous offences on average. A safety crisis has swept through much of the prisons estate in recent years, with assaults and self-harm at record levels.

The committee warned it was a “grave and worsening” situation, which was unlikely to improve with the current prison population. It said: “We are now in the depths of an enduring crisis in prison safety and decency that has lasted five years and is taking significant additional investment to rectify, further diverting funds from essential rehabilitative initiatives that could stem or reverse the predicted growth.” Over the past 25 years, the prison population in England and Wales has almost doubled in size, the report said. At the end of last week, there were 82,417 inmates in jail.

Justice Secretary David Gauke is looking at the possibility of scrapping jail terms of six months or less Credit: Victoria Jones/PA