Court of Appeal to rule on challenge to ‘draconian’ Ineos injunction

Environmental and human rights campaigners are set to find out if they have been successful in the latest round of their fight against a “draconian” injunction granted to energy giant Ineos.

The injunction, which was granted by the High Court in November 2017, prevents “persons unknown” from trespassing on or obstructing access to the company’s shale gas sites.

It also prevents people from combining together to commit unlawful acts “with the intention of damaging” Ineos or any other companies in its supply chain.

Ineos argues the injunction is intended to only “prohibit unlawful activities” and not “injunct lawful activity”.

But opponents say its terms are “unprecedented and wide-ranging” and argue the injunction has had “a very serious chilling effect on lawful and legitimate protest activities”.

At the Court of Appeal in London on Wednesday, Lord Justice Longmore, Lord Justice David Richards and Lord Justice Leggatt will rule on an appeal against the injunction brought by campaigners Joe Boyd and Joe Corre.