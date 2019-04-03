'Credible case' for referendum on Brexit deal, says Chancellor Philip Hammond

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Chancellor Philip Hammond has said there is a "credible case" for a referendum on any Brexit deal, and that it deserves to be tested in Parliament. Mr Hammond had previously said that a second referendum “deserves to be considered”, but Wednesday's comments mark the first time a Cabinet minister has suggested testing support for one by politicians. Speaking on ITV's Peston, Mr Hammond said a "confirmatory referendum" is a "perfectly credible" idea, unlike "some ideas" which had been put forward "which are not deliverable, they are not negotiable". The MP for Runnymede and Weybridge told ITV News' Political Editor, that although many people would "disagree" with a referendum and that "it deserves to be tested in Parliament".

Mr Hammond continued that it is an "expectation" that the European Union will offer a longer extension to the Article 50 process, but the Government would want to be able to bring it to an end as soon as possible after a Brexit deal is passed. The Chancellor told Peston he wanted an "absolute clarity that as soon as we have done the deal we are able to bring that extension to an end". "So it's less about the nominal length of time of the extension and more about the mechanism for bringing it to an end once the deal is done," he said. The Chancellor added: "It's an expectation that ... whatever length of extension was agreed, if we got the deal done at an earlier point then it would be in everybody's interest that we moved into the implementation period at that point."

