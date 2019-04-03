Diageo offers equal parental leave to fathers and mothers

The offer is open to all 4,500 UK employees, including around 3,100 in Scotland.

Parents employed by Diageo in the UK will be eligible for the same 52 weeks’ leave, with the first 26 weeks at full pay, the company said.

The company, whose brands include Guinness and Johnnie Walker, said the new policy was part of its bid to create a “fully inclusive and diverse workforce” where talent is retained and nurtured.

New fathers are entitled to a minimum of two weeks’ statutory paid leave under existing UK law.

Research published last year suggests less than 10% of employers offer more than the statutory period.

Chief HR officer Mairead Nayager said: “True gender equality in the working world requires fundamental changes to a broad range of working practices, including a shake-up of the policies and cultural norms around parental leave.

“Today’s announcement is about matching ambition with action and supporting all of our colleagues – regardless of gender – to experience the joy of raising a young family, while continuing to thrive at work.”