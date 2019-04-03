Fire comes within metres of homes as it engulfs woodland in Chinese city

More than 20 hectares of woodland were engulfed by the fire in Qinglong County in the northern province of Hebei.

Dramatic pictures have captured the moment a fire came eyewateringly close to destroying homes in a Chinese city.

The blaze is believed to have started after as a resident tried to burn some scrap copper.

Nine fire engines were sent to the scene, managing to extinguish it on Wednesday afternoon local time.

Local authorities have detained the person they believe responsible for causing the fire.