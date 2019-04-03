Justin Bieber 'Sorry' after April Fools' Day joke claiming that wife Hailey Baldwin was pregnant

He later came clean and admitted it was a hoax but was criticised by social media users claiming women who struggle to conceive could find the joke hurtful.

Bieber, 25, also posted pictures of his 22-year-old wife undergoing a medical exam, further fuelling the idea she was pregnant.

The pop star tricked fans into thinking he was about to become a father by sharing an ultrasound with his 107 million Instagram followers.

Justin Bieber has apologised for an "insensitive" April Fools' Day joke claiming that wife Hailey Baldwin was pregnant.

Bieber issued a lengthy message on Tuesday, apologising but saying "With pranks u sometimes have to roll that dice".

He said: "There's always gonna be people offended, there's also people who don't take jokes very well, I am a prankster and it was APRIL FOOLS. I didn't at all mean to be insensitive to people who can't have children."

Instagram user briannalichtenauer commented on Bieber's 'reveal' post, which featured a picture of a puppy superimposed on a pregnancy scan.

They wrote: "This is not funny. This is not cute. Millions of woman struggle to get pregnant. 1 in 8 woman struggle to get pregnant. 1 in 4 have experienced the loss of a baby. Pregnancy is not a joke. You’re a selfish idiot."

Bieber said many people he knows use the pregnancy joke on April Fools' but "I will apologise anyway and take responsibility and say sorry to people who were offended".

He added: "I truly don't want anyone to be hurt by a prank.. it's like when I shoved cake in my little sisters face for her birthday expecting her to laugh but she cried.

"You sometimes just don't know what will hurt someone's feelings not to compare pregnancy with cake in the face but it's just to paint the picture of not knowing what will offend.

"Some might have laughed but some were offended .. I think With pranks u sometimes have to roll that dice. #prankster #dennisthemenace #sorry#truly."