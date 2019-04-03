Man ‘armed with machete’ arrested on suspicion of murder after injured man dies

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after he was seen running away from the scene of an “unexplained” death in London. The victim, a man in his mid-40s, was pronounced dead on Wednesday afternoon after he was found with an injury in Harrow that was first thought to be a stab or slash wound. Scotland Yard said they arrested a male nearby on suspicion of murder after officers were told he had been seen running from the scene in Northolt Road in possession of a machete.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

He remains in custody at a north London police station as detectives investigate whether the weapon was used. The Metropolitan Police stressed it had not launched a murder investigation, but instead was treating the death as “unexplained”. A post-mortem examination will confirm whether the wounds were recent or pre-existing, the force said. Officers remain on the scene and will be trawling through CCTV footage to find out what happened.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Harrow West MP Gareth Thomas said on Twitter: “I am very concerned to hear reports of a recent fatal attack in South Harrow in my constituency.” Mr Thomas said he was in contact with police and the local council, adding: “My thoughts are with the victim and their family.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.