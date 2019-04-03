MoD criticised over failure to dispose of retired nuclear submarines

The Ministry of Defence has been condemned for a “dismal” failure to dispose of obsolete nuclear-powered submarines. The MoD has twice as many submarines in storage as it does in service and has not disposed of any of the 20 boats decommissioned since 1980, the National Audit Office (NAO) said. Nine of the vessels still contain irradiated fuel and the failure to address the issue risks damaging the UK’s international reputation as a “responsible nuclear power”, the Government was warned.

MoD liabilities Credit: National Audit Office/PA

Decommissioned vessels are being stored at Devonport and Rosyth while arrangements are made to safely dispose of them and the radioactive waste they contain. Seven of the submarines have been in storage longer than they were in service with the Royal Navy. The estimated cost of disposing of a submarine is £96 million, the NAO said. The MoD has put its total future liability for maintaining and disposing of the 20 stored and 10 in-service nuclear-powered boats at £7.5 billion over the next 120 years, underlining the long-term nature of nuclear waste.

Submarines at Rosyth Dockyards in Fife Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

No submarines have been defuelled since 2004, when regulators said facilities did not meet required standards, with the process not due to start again until 2023. The project has been delayed for 11 years with a £100 million cost increase to £275 million, a £12 million annual bill for maintaining and storing the nine fuelled submarines and pressure on dock space at Devonport.

Meg Hillier Credit: PA