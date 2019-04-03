MPs agree by one vote to force Prime Minister to avoid no-deal with Brexit extension

The bill passed by one vote - it now needs to pass the House of Lords. Credit: PA

MPs have voted to force the Prime Minister to further delay the date of Brexit - by just one vote - in a bid to avoid no-deal. The legislation cleared the Commons by 313 votes to 312 following its third reading. Brought forward by Labour former minister Yvette Cooper, the bill requires Theresa May to table a motion seeking MPs' approval for an extension to the Article 50 process. If MPs agree to that, it will be up to the European Union to agree just how long that extension will be. The bill still needs to be approved by the House of Lords - something which looks likely, but should it pass, it means the UK will not crash out of the EU with no-deal on April 12, so long as an extension is approved by Brussels. The Government says it is "disappointed" by MPs' decision to back the bill, claiming it is more of a hindrance than a help to its negotiation position.

ITV News Europe Editor James Mates explains Europe's reaction to any short extension requests and EU's worries of a long extension

A spokesperson said: "The Prime Minister has already set out a clear process through which we can leave the European Union with a deal and we have already committed to seeking a further extension. "If passed, this bill would place a severe constraint on the Government's ability to negotiate an extension and reflect this new date in UK statute books before April 12." As the Bill to seize control of the Brexit process went through the Commons, Mrs May suffered yet another humiliating defeat as the Government's attempt to prevent the legislation from limiting the powers of a minister resulted in a 180-vote defeat, with 91 Tory rebels. The pace at which the bill moved through the Commons has caused outrage among some MPs.

Tory Brexiteers strongly opposed the measures and, shortly before the final vote, expressed their frustration at the bill clearing all stages in the Commons in a matter of hours. MP Peter Bone urged Speaker John Bercow to "make this farce stop" and prevent further votes. Brexiter Mark Francois said it is a "constitutional outrage," adding “the public won’t be impressed by this, forgive them Father for they know not what they do”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

While the bill seeks to prevent no-deal, Chancellor Philip Hammond said crashing out of the EU was already something the Government was seeking to avoid. Speaking on ITV's Peston, Mr Hammond said: "We made a clear decision that we will not leave next week with no-deal in-so-far as it's in our power to make that decision." Following the result Yvette Cooper said it has been a "very considered and thoughtful debate throughout", and MPs had "voted again to make clear the real concerns that there would be about a chaotic and damaging no deal".

The bill was brought forward by Yvette Cooper and has now passed the House of Commons. Credit: PA