MPs agree by one vote to force Prime Minister to avoid no-deal with Brexit extension
MPs have voted to force the Prime Minister to further delay the date of Brexit - by just one vote - in a bid to avoid no-deal.
The legislation cleared the Commons by 313 votes to 312 following its third reading.
Brought forward by Labour former minister Yvette Cooper, the bill requires Theresa May to table a motion seeking MPs' approval for an extension to the Article 50 process. If MPs agree to that, it will be up to the European Union to agree just how long that extension will be.
The bill still needs to be approved by the House of Lords - something which looks likely, but should it pass, it means the UK will not crash out of the EU with no-deal on April 12, so long as an extension is approved by Brussels.
The Government says it is "disappointed" by MPs' decision to back the bill, claiming it is more of a hindrance than a help to its negotiation position.
- ITV News Europe Editor James Mates explains Europe's reaction to any short extension requests and EU's worries of a long extension
A spokesperson said: "The Prime Minister has already set out a clear process through which we can leave the European Union with a deal and we have already committed to seeking a further extension.
"If passed, this bill would place a severe constraint on the Government's ability to negotiate an extension and reflect this new date in UK statute books before April 12."
As the Bill to seize control of the Brexit process went through the Commons, Mrs May suffered yet another humiliating defeat as the Government's attempt to prevent the legislation from limiting the powers of a minister resulted in a 180-vote defeat, with 91 Tory rebels.
The pace at which the bill moved through the Commons has caused outrage among some MPs.
Tory Brexiteers strongly opposed the measures and, shortly before the final vote, expressed their frustration at the bill clearing all stages in the Commons in a matter of hours.
MP Peter Bone urged Speaker John Bercow to "make this farce stop" and prevent further votes.
Brexiter Mark Francois said it is a "constitutional outrage," adding “the public won’t be impressed by this, forgive them Father for they know not what they do”.
While the bill seeks to prevent no-deal, Chancellor Philip Hammond said crashing out of the EU was already something the Government was seeking to avoid.
Speaking on ITV's Peston, Mr Hammond said: "We made a clear decision that we will not leave next week with no-deal in-so-far as it's in our power to make that decision."
Following the result Yvette Cooper said it has been a "very considered and thoughtful debate throughout", and MPs had "voted again to make clear the real concerns that there would be about a chaotic and damaging no deal".
She said the bill would "support the Prime Minister's commitment to make sure we don't end up with no-deal on April 12".
Ms Cooper added: "I'm sure that we will be very keen to work with Government to make sure that this legislation progresses in a way that is sensible and works in the national interest."
The move by MPs comes on the day Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn sat down to discuss a new way forward for Brexit.
The meeting came amid anger from Conservative ranks, with two ministers resigning and a string of MPs launching attacks on the meeting - some Conservative members even quit the party in protest.
Further Brexit discussions between Labour and the Tories will take place on Thursday in a bid to break the Brexit impasse.