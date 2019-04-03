Murder investigation launched after first Concorde pilot and wife found dead in Duchess of Cambridge's home village

The picturesque village was once home to the Duchess of Cambridge. Credit: PA

Police in Berkshire have opened a murder investigation following the death of a former Concorde pilot and his wife. Tony and Paula Meadows, both 84, were found in a property in Bucklebury, a village where the Duchess of Cambridge's family have lived. Thames Valley Police stressed they are not searching for anyone else in connection with the deaths and reassured locals there is no threat. Police said they were called to a property near the village at about 7.30pm on Tuesday.

A murder investigation has been opened after the officers discovered the couple's bodies. Credit: PA

The investigation is focusing on a property at Chapel Lane. A blue forensics tent has been set up around the property and officers have been seen collecting evidence from inside. Captain Meadows reportedly flew the Queen on several Concorde flights. He was behind the flight deck for the jet's inaugural flight to New York City, captaining the plane synonymous with air travel in its heyday. Property in the village the couple lived is owned by the Duchess of Cambridge's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton. The family estate played host to their other daughter Pippa's evening reception following her society wedding to James Matthews. Detective Chief Inspector Andy Howard said: "This is a tragic incident in which two people have died.

Officers have been collecting evidence in the picturesque west Berkshire village. Credit: PA