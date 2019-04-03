Nato chief calls for bigger military budgets and acknowledges differences between members

Nato's leader has called for allies to up their spending on military forces. Credit: AP

Serious divisions within the organisation responsible for maintaining peace in the majority of Europe and North America have been acknowledged by its leader as he made calls for bigger defence budgets. Global challenges, including Russian tactics to assert its authority, have been flagged as priorities by Nato's head Jens Stoltenberg as he addressed the United States congress. In his first address to Washington, he told US lawmakers: “Questions are being asked on both sides of the Atlantic about the strength of our partnership. And, yes, there are differences.” He credited President Trump with compelling Nato allies to up their military spending, but failed to mention the Commander in Chief's staunch criticism of the body and repeated threats to pull US support.

Stoltenberg’s speech provided a diplomatic counterpoint to Trump’s sometimes derisive rhetoric, and the enthusiastic reception he received from both parties in the House was testament to an enduring pro-Nato consensus in Congress. James Stavridis, a retired Navy admiral who was Nato’s top commander from 2009 to 2013, called the Stoltenberg address a high point in recent US-European relations. “Given the president’s evident and frequently vocalised scepticism of the alliance, it is clear that Congress — on a bipartisan basis — wants to put the full weight of the legislative branch behind Nato,” Stavridis said. “We will never find a better pool of allies in the world than the Europeans, and this address underscores the importance of the trans-Atlantic bridge, which has been creaking a bit lately.” Trump’s criticisms are not Nato’s only source of friction.

The alliance also is at odds with long-time member Turkey over its planned purchase of a Russian air defence system that is not compatible with the allied air defenses. The Trump administration is threatening to stop delivery to Turkey of the newest US fighter jet, the F-35, if the Turks go through with their plan to buy Russia’s advanced S-400 system instead of the American Patriot system. Stoltenberg made a point of highlighting the benefits to the United States of having Nato allies. “Our alliance has not lasted for 70 years out of a sense of nostalgia or of sentiment,” he said. “Nato lasts because it is in the national interest of each and every one of our countries.” Stoltenberg on Thursday will lead a meeting of Nato foreign ministers, hosted by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to mark 70 years since the alliance’s founding charter, the North Atlantic Treaty. The alliance has grown from its original 12 members to 29, with the Republic of North Macedonia about to become the 30th member country.

