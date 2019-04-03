Northern Ireland households ‘will be hardest hit by sharp rise in inflation’

A sharp rise in inflation will be most keenly felt in Northern Ireland, retailers have said. Discretionary weekly income is just over half the UK average, and food prices are at their highest level in more than five years. Aodhan Connolly, director of the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium, said: “Retailers are working hard to keep down shop prices; however, cost pressures in the supply chain have built up and are being compounded by increases in government-imposed taxes.

Northern Ireland Retail Consortium director Aodhan Connolly Credit: Rebecca Black/PA

“These pressures are now outweighing the impact of strong competition between shopkeepers, who have little margin to work with, and who are regrettably being forced to pass on some of these costs to consumers. “With Northern Ireland households having half of the discretionary income of households in Britain, this inflation will be felt and most keenly felt by lower income households who typically spend proportionally more of their family budget on groceries.”

