Social media 'more addictive than drugs and alcohol', warns Prince Harry

The Duke of Sussex has warned of the dangers of social media, declaring it "more addictive than drugs and alcohol" during a discussion on young people's mental health.

Prince Harry visited the YMCA in Ealing, west London, on Wednesday, and held a roundtable event with representatives from youth charities.

"There's too much negativity surrounding mental health and it must be so hard for young people to talk about it," the Duke said.

"Social media is more addictive than drugs and alcohol, and it's more dangerous because it's normalised and there are no restrictions to it."

In a post to the new Sussex Instagram account - which has broken the World Record as the fastest account to gain one million followers - a picture of Harry during the visit was shared, and he was quoted as saying: “There continues to be huge progress in smashing the stigma that surrounds mental health, but let’s keep normalising the conversation."