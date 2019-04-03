- ITV Report
'Squeamish' relatives leave eye transplant bank short on donors
Campaigners are warning that there is a desperate shortfall of donor eyes needed for transplants - as Britons are too squeamish to give their consent.
More than two in five Brits say eyes are the body part they would least like to donate, with a three in five unwilling to give consent for a loved one's eyes to be used for the benefit of others on their death.
Reasons for reluctance to donate include the personal and squeamish factors associated with eye donation, with over half of those polled (52%) saying they would not donate their eyes because they feel too personal, and over a third (33%) of people saying the idea makes them feel too squeamish
It means that while a bank of 350 corneas is needed at any one time to meet demand, there are only 279 available right now.
The cornea is the transparent "window" at the front of the eye and it can be damaged in a number of eye conditions, with a serious impact on sight.
Rabia Abdul-Hakim, 46, a mother-of-six from Stratford upon Avon, has a corneal eye condition called keratoconus which has resulted in serious sight loss and has affected her ability to work and be independent.
However, Rabia, an author and illustrator, recently had a corneal transplant which has enabled her to wear corrective lenses and has restored some vision to one eye.
She told ITV News: "I know only too well how important it is that these are available.
"You can transform someone's life."
She said she used to have to use a white cane when taking her youngest child to school.
"She used to lead me," she said.
"My kids became my carers.
"I couldn't recognise her [her daughter's] face in school.
"I had to stand to one side and she would come to me."
Gill Fargher is a GP of 30 years from Rochester. Her husband, Tristan, died unexpectedly from a cardiac arrest in 2015.
Dr Fargher knew that Tristan wished for his organs and tissues to be used after his death and was able to give consent for that to happen, including both of his corneas.
She said: "He was in intensive care for 12 days following a cardiac arrest and I had to make a decision about whether to donate his organs.
"My life was shattered but I know that because of Tris, two people have had their sight restored and others have had their lives transformed too, and that is a source of great pride and comfort.
"Tris saved the lives of two people by donating his kidneys and has transformed the lives of ten others by donating his corneas and tissues."
A new organ donation law (Max and Keira's Law) was given Royal Assent on 15 March 2019 - meaning that from Spring 2020, all adults in England will be considered potential organ donors unless they choose to opt out or are in an excluded group.
Family members will also be able to continue to refuse consent on behalf of their loved ones after their death.
While the new law is good news for the overall organ donation pool, Fight for Sight is concerned that its research indicates people could restrict the donation of their eyes, either their own or on behalf of a loved one.
The charity is raising awareness of the life transforming effect of an eye donation, which can restore independence for thousands of people through a corneal transplant.
Dr Neil Ebenezer, Director of Research, Policy and Innovation at Fight for Sight, said: "A corneal transplant can transform someone's life, improving their vision, and allowing them to retain their independence and ability to work, travel, and do all the other things that most of us take for granted.
"However, every year there aren't enough corneas to meet the need for transplants."