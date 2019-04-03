'Squeamish' relatives leave eye transplant bank short on donors

Campaigners are warning that there is a desperate shortfall of donor eyes needed for transplants - as Britons are too squeamish to give their consent.

More than two in five Brits say eyes are the body part they would least like to donate, with a three in five unwilling to give consent for a loved one's eyes to be used for the benefit of others on their death.

Reasons for reluctance to donate include the personal and squeamish factors associated with eye donation, with over half of those polled (52%) saying they would not donate their eyes because they feel too personal, and over a third (33%) of people saying the idea makes them feel too squeamish

It means that while a bank of 350 corneas is needed at any one time to meet demand, there are only 279 available right now.

The cornea is the transparent "window" at the front of the eye and it can be damaged in a number of eye conditions, with a serious impact on sight.

Rabia Abdul-Hakim, 46, a mother-of-six from Stratford upon Avon, has a corneal eye condition called keratoconus which has resulted in serious sight loss and has affected her ability to work and be independent.