Teenager charged with murder over stab death of father-of-three

A teenager has been charged with murder after a “devoted father-of-three” was stabbed to death in his car near a busy tube station.

Zion Chiata, 18, is accused of killing Gavin Garraway, 40, as he drove near Clapham Common station on Friday afternoon.

The teenager, of Battersea, will appear before magistrates on Wednesday charged with murder and possession of a bladed article, Scotland Yard said.

Described as a “loving” father by friends, Mr Garraway died at the scene after he was attacked in Clapham Park Road at around 2.30pm.