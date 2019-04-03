Thousands of mourners crowd New York City streets for grand rabbi’s funeral

Tens of thousands of mourners have lined the streets of New York City for the funeral and procession of a popular rabbi who survived the Holocaust.

Huge crowds were filmed in Borough Park, Brooklyn for the funeral of Rabbi Yisroel Avoham Portugal, who died aged 95 on Monday.

Aerial footage captured an immense crowd of more than 100,000 mourners gathering to pay their respects to the religious leader.

People openly cried as others climbed lampposts and crowds were controlled by a large police presence and metal fences.

The funeral saw the whole area shutdown with road closures and shops did not open out of respect.