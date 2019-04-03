Thousands of young victims of violence treated in hospital each year

Thousands of victims as young as 11 end up in hospital because of assaults including knife attacks each year, figures suggest.

Around half of the NHS hospital trusts in England provided data to the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Knife Crime, showing that 4,502 young people aged 11 to 25 attended an Emergency Department or Urgent Care Centre in 2018 for a weapon enabled assault or an assault resulting in a wound.

Of 148 trusts asked for data under Freedom of Information laws, 87 provided figures, leading experts to believe the true number is much higher.

John Poyton, chief executive of Redthread, a charity that works in emergency departments to deter young people from violence, said: “These figures are just the tip of the iceberg, with the real number of young people attending hospital after assault with a weapon likely to be much higher.”

Chief executive of Barnardo’s Javed Khan said: “To truly understand the scale of the problem and the root causes, it’s vital healthcare professionals know what’s going on in their area and keep accurate data and share information appropriately to help keep children safe.”

The figures were released as Health Secretary Matt Hancock was set to lead a workshop on the role of the health service in tackling youth violence at 10 Downing Street.