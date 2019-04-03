UK weather: Snow, hail and thunder to hit as temperatures stay low

Heavy and persistent rain across parts of Scotland and northern England to start the day, with snow across the hilltops.

The rain will move into Northern Ireland during the afternoon, leaving Scotland and northern England mainly dry with just the odd shower in places.

Elsewhere a cold start with a mix of sunny spells and showers, which will continue through the day. Some of the showers will be heavy with a mix of hail and thunder.

It will be chilly with top temperatures expected to reach only 10 Celsius (50 F).