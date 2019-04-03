What the papers say – April 3

Theresa May’s attempt to break the Brexit deadlock by holding talks with Jeremy Corbyn leads the papers on Wednesday. The Prime Minister will put a “soft” Brexit on the table for negotiations with the Labour leader that were offered following a marathon Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, The Times reports.

Mr Corbyn accepted the offer, which will also see Brexit delayed, the Daily Mirror reports.

The Guardian says the move is a significant shift for the PM, but sources in both parties cautioned it will be extremely difficult to reach an agreement in such a short timeframe.

The Daily Express says Mrs May has taken a “massive gamble” by inviting the Labour leader to talk.

The Daily Telegraph said she ignored the will of her Cabinet by ruling out a no-deal Brexit and extending Article 50.

Her actions “inflamed” Tory infighting over Europe, the Financial Times reports.

Senior Tories now fear the party could be on the verge of a split that could bring down the Government, the Daily Mail reports.

The Sun, the i and the Metro also lead with the PM’s latest roll of the dice, which also saw a snap election ruled out.

