Action urged to reinvent struggling seaside towns

Seaside towns must be inspired to reinvent themselves to become prosperous and desirable places to live and visit, peers have urged. A report by the House of Lords Select Committee on Regenerating Seaside Towns makes a series of recommendations to set struggling places on a “trajectory to regeneration”. It calls for improvements to education, housing and digital infrastructure, as well as transport, so seaside towns can “reinvent themselves with a long-term, place-based vision”. The committee said coastal settlements which emerged as leisure and pleasure resorts in the 19th century have been neglected for “too long” and should once again be “celebrated as places that can provide attractive environments for residents and visitors”.

The peers said places like Brighton have shown it is possible to reinvent coastal resorts Credit: PA

In the Future of Seaside Towns report, the peers urged the Government to prioritise improvements to the coastal transport network – blaming poor connectivity for some of the problems faced by many coastal areas. They said poor links are “severely hindering” opportunities to bring about improvements to tourism or for attracting inward investment. The report also called on ministers to promote initiatives to support digital connectivity – such as high-speed broadband – in coastal communities, saying doing so would provide an opportunity to “overcome the challenges of peripherality in coastal areas”. And it noted that limited access to education – particularly further and higher education institutions – is “disadvantaging young people and acting as a barrier to growth”.

