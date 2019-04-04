Alesha MacPhail killer launches appeal against prison sentence

The teenager who admitted raping and murdering six-year-old Alesha MacPhail has launched an appeal against his jail sentence.

Aaron Campbell, 16, was handed a life imprisonment term and locked up for at least 27 years after he was convicted of abducting, raping and murdering the six-year-old on the Isle of Bute last July.

The Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service (SCTS) confirmed he had lodged the appeal on Thursday.