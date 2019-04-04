Australia could jail social media chiefs for three years for streaming violence in wake of Christchurch terror attack

In the wake of the Christchurch attack, the Australian government has clamped-down on its social media laws. Credit: PA

Australia's parliament has voted in favour of legislation which could imprison social media chiefs if their platforms stream acts of violence similar to the New Zealand mosque shooting. In the wake of the Christchurch attack, where the attacker broadcast his horrific crimes on Facebook, the conservative government in Australia pushed through the new legislation to clamp-down on social media platforms who facilitate the streaming of violence. Critics claimed the new laws could have unforeseen consequences which could lead to media censorship and reduced investment in Australia.

Australia's government pushed through the legislation on the last two days of parliament before elections, expected to be held in May, meaning that the usual procedure of a committee scrutinising the bill was missed. “Together we must act to ensure that perpetrators and their accomplices cannot leverage online platforms for the purpose of spreading their violent and extreme propaganda — these platforms should not be weaponised for evil,” attorney general Christian Porter told parliament while introducing the bill. Mark Dreyfus, from the centre-left Labour party, pledged his support to the bill. If his opposition party wins the election, the law would be reviewed by a parliamentary committee.

According to the new legislation, it is a crime for social media platforms not to remove “abhorrent violent material” quickly. If found guilty, the crime is punishable by three years in prison and a fine of 10.5 million Australian dollars (£5.6 million), or 10% of the platform’s annual turnover, whichever is larger. Acts of terror, murder, attempted murder, torture, rape and kidnapping are defined as abhorrent violent material under the law. The footage must be recorded by the perpetrator or an accomplice for the law to apply. Digital platforms in other countries could face find of up to 840,000 dollars (£450,500) if they fail to notify Australian Federal Police about the streaming of abhorrent material which was occurring in Australia. The bill could potentially undermine Australia’s security co-operation with the US by requiring American internet providers to share content data with Australian Federal Police, in breach of US law, Mr Dreyfus said. An attempt by the minor Greens and independent legislators to have the vote scrutinised by a parliamentary committee was rejected.