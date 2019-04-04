- ITV Report
BAFTA gaming awards 2019: Who's going to win?
The best video games from the past 12 months are to be celebrated as the biggest names in gaming arrive in London for the BAFTA gaming awards 2019.
The ceremony, which is being presented by comedian Dara Ó Briain for the ninth time, will be broadcast live from six o'clock from Queen Elizabeth Hall on London’s Southbank.
The big winners are expected to be Red Dead Redemption 2, God of War, Return of the Obra Dinn and Florence.
- Watch the awards live here:
The awards ceremony, which is running for its 15th year, welcomes the world's very best practitioners who gather to celebrate what BAFTA describes as "another outstanding year in games and network with colleagues from across the industry".
Dara Ó Briain said: "I am thrilled to be returning to host the British Academy Games Awards.
"The evening is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the achievements of this wonderfully creative industry, and each year I continue to be amazed by the fantastic talent in the UK games industry."
The main nominations:
10 nominations for God of War, an action adventure game and the eighth instalment in the series.
Six nominations for Red Dead Redemption 2, a western action-adventure game developed and published by Rockstar Games.
Six nominations for Return of the Obra Dinn, a puzzle video game developed and published by 3909 LLC, a Japan-based studio.
Six nominations for Florence, an interactive story and video game developed by the Australian studio Mountains and published by Annapurna Interactive.
Five nominations for Celeste, a game that encourages players to overcome struggles, persevere and achieve their goals with compassion, and aims to bring a greater understanding of mental illness.
A full list of nominations can be found on the gaming section of the BAFTA website.