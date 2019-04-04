BAFTA gaming awards 2019: Who's going to win?

The best video games from the past 12 months are to be celebrated as the biggest names in gaming arrive in London for the BAFTA gaming awards 2019.

The ceremony, which is being presented by comedian Dara Ó Briain for the ninth time, will be broadcast live from six o'clock from Queen Elizabeth Hall on London’s Southbank.

The big winners are expected to be Red Dead Redemption 2, God of War, Return of the Obra Dinn and Florence.