Brisk winds and risk of hail as temperatures remain chilly

A mixed day in store for most of the UK through today, with outbreaks of rain across northern Scotland, and the southwest during the morning, with early snow across Wales.

The rain will ease across Scotland, but elsewhere the rain will push slowly northeastwards becoming persistent across Northern Ireland through the afternoon.

To the south and west, showers will readily develop, these heavy and thundery with the risk of hail. Winds will be brisk in places, especially around the coasts and in and around the heavy showers.

The best of any sunshine is likely to be across eastern counties of England, but for all it will feel cold with a top temperature of 10 Celsius (50 F).