Driver jailed for ramming armed police officer with car

A driver who fractured the skull of an armed police officer when he hit him with his Mercedes has been jailed for four years.

Yasin Adam, 25, ran over the victim after he was ordered to get out of his car in Leicester in the early hours of October 5 last year.

Dashcam footage shows the white Mercedes accelerating towards the armed officer, who is knocked over and sent sprawling to the side of the road.

The officer suffered serious injuries, including fractures to his skull and damage to his inner ear drum.

Adam fled the scene but was arrested the following morning.

He was jailed at Leicester Crown Court on Thursday after he was found guilty of causing injury by dangerous driving after a trial.

He was also banned from driving for four-and-a-half years.

Adam, of Bradbourne Road, Leicester, was acquitted of the more serious charges of attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.