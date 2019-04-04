Easter getaway will come two weeks early with ’14m road trips’

The Easter getaway will start two weeks early as millions of families take to the road when many schools break up on Friday, a motoring organisation has warned.

RAC research suggests 14 million leisure trips will be taken by car between Friday and Sunday in the UK.

Friday is expected to be the busiest day for traffic with 5.3 million getaway trips battling for road space with commuter and commercial traffic.

The best time to travel to avoid hold-ups on Friday is either before 3pm or after 7pm.