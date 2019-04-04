Even moderate drinking increases risk of stroke, scientists say

Having one or two alcoholic drinks per day does not reduce the risk of having a stroke, scientists have said. It has previously been suggested that moderate drinking could have a protective effect, however new research dismisses these claims. A study, published in journal The Lancet, found that consuming just a couple of drinks per day could boost the risk of a stroke by as much as 15% compared to people who abstain. Researchers from Oxford University, Peking University and the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences looked at more than 160,000 men and women in China as part of the study. The group were asked about their alcohol intake and followed up for 10 years.

Moderate alcohol consumption does not protect against strokes, the authors say Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/ PA

Genetic variation in East Asian populations means some people are less tolerant to alcohol, finding it causes an unpleasant flushing reaction. They are therefore predisposed to drink less. However other factors such as educational background and levels of physical activity do not differ across these different genetic groups. This allowed the scientists to compare the risk of stroke in population groups with different alcohol intakes, but with other similar risk factors. They found that, among men, genetics that decreased alcohol intake also reduced blood pressure and stroke risk.

